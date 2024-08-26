TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 18,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,211. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.0269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

