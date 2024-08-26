Turbo (TURBO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.04 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Turbo token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Turbo has a market capitalization of $315.13 million and approximately $59.04 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00246531 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00463678 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $68,305,031.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

