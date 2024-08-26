UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMH shares. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

