Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.65. 122,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 590,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Specifically, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The firm has a market cap of $895.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

