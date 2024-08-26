Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 5,424 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.21. 2,660,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

