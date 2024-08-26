Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 853.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.18. 1,604,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

