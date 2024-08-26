Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 262,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $193.57. The company had a trading volume of 518,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $193.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

