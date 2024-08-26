Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.71

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 52182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
