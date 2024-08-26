Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.71

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 52182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 691,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,085,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.