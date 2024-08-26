Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.79. The company had a trading volume of 727,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

