Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.79. 727,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.