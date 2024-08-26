Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 1,394,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

