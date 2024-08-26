Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.46

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 27887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.
The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
