Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.46

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 27887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.