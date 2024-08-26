Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.46

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 27887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

