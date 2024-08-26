Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 203,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,869. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

