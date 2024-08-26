Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

