Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $277.59. 2,281,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

