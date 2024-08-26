Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $277.59. 2,281,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.