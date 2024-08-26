Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $117.40. 1,114,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,969. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

