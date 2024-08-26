Velas (VLX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $594,129.65

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $594,129.65 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00041529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,625,954,035 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

