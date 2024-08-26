Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.19

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.19 and last traded at $112.04, with a volume of 45892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Veralto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

