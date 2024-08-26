Verasity Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $30.14 million and $5.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

