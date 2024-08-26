Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.10. 1,359,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,476. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.