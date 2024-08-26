Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,751,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $139,191,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,729,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,286,461 shares of company stock worth $85,908,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $35.60. 536,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

