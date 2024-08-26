Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. 870,042 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

