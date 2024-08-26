Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $18.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $798.97. 778,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.98. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.