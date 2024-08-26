Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,920 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after purchasing an additional 231,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,427,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,466,000 after buying an additional 351,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,298,000 after buying an additional 140,471 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $78,881,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,492 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

