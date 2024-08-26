VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 280.2% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 785,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 579,054 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

