VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.61

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.61, with a volume of 4142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,579.36%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.