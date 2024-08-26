Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

