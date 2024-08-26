Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.92. Approximately 140,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 840,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.