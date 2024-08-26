Vornado Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 1,681 call options.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. 398,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,392. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

