VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $81,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in VSE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.94. 89,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. VSE Co. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $94.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.59.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

