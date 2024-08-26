Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
Wagners Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Wagners Company Profile
