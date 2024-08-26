Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wagners Company Profile

Wagners Holding Company Limited engages in the production and sale of construction materials in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and PNG & Malaysia. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology (CFT), and Earth Friendly Concrete (EFC) segments.

