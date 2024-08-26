Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of WALD stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its position in Waldencast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 144,841 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at $224,278,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

