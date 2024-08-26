Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $75.69. 12,284,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $608.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

