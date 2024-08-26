Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,159.6% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 361,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 333,187 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 79,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 45,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $101,545,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,949,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,791,724,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.05. 9,504,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,497,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $611.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

