Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.86. Approximately 1,935,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,448,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,791,724,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,791,724,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

