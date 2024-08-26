Wanchain Price Reaches $0.19 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.59 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,201,059 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.