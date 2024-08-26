WD Rutherford LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 1,614,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

