WD Rutherford LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.58. 2,481,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,770. The company has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $199.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,317,781 shares of company stock worth $408,231,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

