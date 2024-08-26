Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

