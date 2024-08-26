Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 706 ($9.17) and last traded at GBX 711 ($9.24). Approximately 460,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,401,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713 ($9.26).
WISE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.58) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.38).
In other news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.21), for a total transaction of £786,000 ($1,021,309.77). Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
