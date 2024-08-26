Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.60

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 17130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDEF. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

