Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on September 6th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

YUM opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

