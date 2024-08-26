Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Reaches $0.0870 on Major Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $11,282.23 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

