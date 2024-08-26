ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0703 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $653,315.26 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00062052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.