Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Zhihu Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $3.12 on Friday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

