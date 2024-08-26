Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.22. 82,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

