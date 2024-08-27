1,334 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,778,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 383.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 758,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,597,000 after acquiring an additional 601,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 10,779,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,792,271. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

