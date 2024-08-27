1,900 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $201.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

