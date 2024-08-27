2,440 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 2,544,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

